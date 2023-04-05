Leading Off (4/5/23)

Legislative Update: Another Drag Bill Advances. This one defunds public libraries that host drag queen reading hours. The bill, authored by Mineola state Sen. Bryan Hughes, passed with a 20-9 preliminary vote from the chamber floor. The only Democrat to vote in support was Sen. Royce West of Dallas. Another drag bill, SB 12, makes it illegal for kids to attend “lewd” drag performances held in private businesses and public spaces. It received initial approval by a vote of 21-10, with West again the only Democrat adding his vote. (Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa initiall voted in favor, but later said he would switch his vote.) Other Democrats and LGBTQ+ advocates have said the language in the bills are too broad and vague and intend to violate free speech by shutting down queer art and expression. Librarians say the story hours are popular and attract families. Both bills need final votes in the Senate before heading to the House.

Legislative Update: Senate Goes After DAs. If district attorneys enact broad policies to not prosecute certain crimes, this bill would define that decision as “official misconduct” and trigger a process for removing them from office. The legislation seems clearly targeted at the top prosecutors in major urban areas like Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, who installed policies that would not prosecute small marijuana possession or theft of less than $750. (He walked that last one back, but it was still mentioned during the bill’s debate.) It, too, will need a final vote before heading to the House.

Those Storms Were Fun to Wake Up To. Down where I am, in Central Oak Cliff, the hail and thunder and pelting rain started somewhere around 4 a.m. Or at least that’s when it woke me up. There were no widespread power outages, and I can’t find any evidence of significant damage. But those storms will bring cooler temperatures through Saturday, with highs of 70, 64, 61, and 70. Lows will be about 50. Pull that sweater back out.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.