Leading Off (4/3/23)

Juvenile Crime Report Questioned. A recent report commissioned by the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is being questioned by at least one juvenile court judge. The report, which found that only 1 percent of Dallas juvenile cases are resolved within 30 days, was intended to help prosecutors learn more about the high recidivism rate among juvenile offenders in the county, compared to other urban Texas counties. Judge Cheryl Shannon, who chairs the Dallas County Juvenile Board, said the report wasn’t as comprehensive as she would like, and that it laid more of the blame on the county juvenile department instead of the criminal justice system.

Local Schools (Mostly) Pass Safety Audits. Forty North Texas schools contacted by CBS News said they had been audited by the Texas School Safety Center, which was directed by Gov. Greg Abbott to perform surprise intruder audits. Of those schools, more than 40 percent have been audited, and reported that the findings involved things like doors closing too slowly, or not having specific logs ready for the inspector. Statewide, fewer than 4 percent of schools were found to have unlocked exterior doors.

DIRK! In his first year of eligibility, Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was named to the 2023 NBA Hall of Fame, the league announced Saturday. He will be inducted in a ceremony on Aug. 12, along with Tony Parker, Paul Gasol, Dwayne Wade, Becky Hammon, and Gregg Popovich.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.