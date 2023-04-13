Leading Off (4/13/23)

Tom Thumb Incentivized to Come to RedBird. The Dallas City Council Wednesday voted to approve nearly $6 million in incentives to bring a Tom Thumb grocery store to the RedBird area of southern Dallas. The proposed full-service store will have a pharmacy and will offer both pickup and delivery of groceries. Construction is scheduled to begin later this year, and the store is expected to open in 2025.

Your Zip Code Can Determine How Long You’ll Live. A new assessment of county health needs conducted by Parkland Health and Dallas County Health and Human Services revealed that heart disease and cancer are still the leading causes of death in the county. The data also revealed that there can be as much as a 23-year gap in life expectancy between zip codes in the county because of health disparities. The Dallas County Community Health Needs Assessment is conducted every three years.

Man Accused of Killing Cafe Momentum Intern Arrested. U.S. Marshals arrested Donald Moore Jr. in connection with a shooting downtown on April 5 that killed 17-year-old Omarian Jamal Frazier and injured another teen. Both victims were interns at Cafe Momentum. Dallas police have not released details into what led to the fatal shooting or a possible motive.

Trial on Crane Collapse Starts. Jury selection began this week for the first trial for a victim of the 2019 crane collapse at the Elan City Lights apartment complex in Old East Dallas that severely damaged apartments and killed a 29-year-old woman. The crane collapsed during a severe storm in June 2019 that caused wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

Twins Get Homecoming. AmieLynn and JamieLynn Finley, formerly conjoined twins who were separated at Cook Children’s Hospital in January, are now at home. The twins’ surgery was the first of its kind at the hospital, and took 11 hours and 25 medical professionals.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.