Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Apr 12, 2023
56° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Local News

Leading Off (4/12/23)

Some statehouse news for you, including (alleged) bad behavior from a northeast Texas representative.
By |

Royse City Rep. Had ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ With Intern. State Rep. Bryan Slaton represents a Pac Man-shaped district that includes the swath of northeast Texas between Terrell and Tyler. Some of his colleagues are calling for his resignation after he allegedly invited a 20-year-old intern to his Austin apartment, gave her alcohol, and “urged her not to speak about the incident.” Slaton has retained a Rockwall-based criminal defense attorney and the complaint originated in the Texas House General Investigating Committee.

Family Sues Deep Ellum Bar After Fatal Shooting. The family of 30-year-old Danielle Maxine Jones is suing the bar Bitter End after she was struck and killed by a bullet meant for someone else. The lawsuit claims the bar did not have security present to stop the shooter from entering.

Texas House Advances Medical Marijuana Bill. House Bill 1805 easily passed the chamber on Wednesday, which would expand the state’s 2015 law that allows for Texas patients to use marijuana while treating epilepsy, autism, PTSD, and cancer. The bill also allows the Texas Department of State Health Services to expand eligible conditions without having to change state law. It now heads to the Texas Senate.

Mavs GM Nico Harrison Defends Kidd. Harrison held his end-of-season press conference with the media, and the one thing he seemed sure of—besides Luka being a Dallas Maverick—is that Jason Kidd will return next year.

Author

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

View Profile
Matt Goodman is the online editorial director for D Magazine. He's written about a surgeon who killed, a man who…

Related Articles

Image
State Fair of Texas

Scenes from the 2022 State Fair of Texas

Plus, you ate over half a million corny dogs over 24 days. Better eat some leafy greens.
An image of Fair Park during the State Fair of Texas in 2018, with Big Tex in the center and fair-goers walking around.
State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas Has a Plan for Sensory-Sensitive Visitors

The State Fair of Texas isn't exactly an oasis of calm. Here's how families and individuals with sensory sensitivities can still enjoy their visit—especially on Wednesdays.
Image
State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photo of the Day: 9/27, Just a Reminder

Take in some scenes from the State Fair of Texas, which is open through October 17.