Leading Off (4/12/23)

Royse City Rep. Had ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ With Intern. State Rep. Bryan Slaton represents a Pac Man-shaped district that includes the swath of northeast Texas between Terrell and Tyler. Some of his colleagues are calling for his resignation after he allegedly invited a 20-year-old intern to his Austin apartment, gave her alcohol, and “urged her not to speak about the incident.” Slaton has retained a Rockwall-based criminal defense attorney and the complaint originated in the Texas House General Investigating Committee.

Family Sues Deep Ellum Bar After Fatal Shooting. The family of 30-year-old Danielle Maxine Jones is suing the bar Bitter End after she was struck and killed by a bullet meant for someone else. The lawsuit claims the bar did not have security present to stop the shooter from entering.

Texas House Advances Medical Marijuana Bill. House Bill 1805 easily passed the chamber on Wednesday, which would expand the state’s 2015 law that allows for Texas patients to use marijuana while treating epilepsy, autism, PTSD, and cancer. The bill also allows the Texas Department of State Health Services to expand eligible conditions without having to change state law. It now heads to the Texas Senate.

Mavs GM Nico Harrison Defends Kidd. Harrison held his end-of-season press conference with the media, and the one thing he seemed sure of—besides Luka being a Dallas Maverick—is that Jason Kidd will return next year.

