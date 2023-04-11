Leading Off (4/11/22)

Watch Out for Murder Headline. Yesterday a meeting of the city’s Public Safety Committee generated a scare headline in the Morning News: “March Marks One of Dallas’ Deadliest Months in Years.” Yes, that’s true. But it likely doesn’t mean much. Half of the 34 March killings happened in a single week. From week to week and month to month, these data can show great variance. They paint an accurate picture only when viewed over a longer time period. Overall, violent crime is still down this year compared to last year.

Watch Out for Murder Headline, Part 2. This one is way worse. Morning News copy editors were irresponsible with this scare headline on a Sharon Grigsby column: “8 Murders Occurred Near Dallas Trails in 2022, Police Say. That’s Not the Whole Story.” Then the subhead: “A little-noticed public safety briefing on the city’s hike-and-bike network turns up many concerns.” As Grigsby says in her column, the concern is that DPD isn’t keeping location data in a way that makes sense, and these murders weren’t on Dallas trails. The headline should be: “Dallas Trails Safer Than DPD Stats Indicate.”

Dallas Theater Center Lays off Employees. DTC audiences haven’t rebounded enough since the pandemic started—executive director Kevin Moriarty said 70 is the new 100—so they’ve made the decision to lay off an undisclosed number of staffers.

Andrew Heaney Breaks Nolan Ryan Record. The Rangers pitcher struck out nine consecutive batters last night, a new single-game record for the team, tying the American League record. Ryan’s previous record was seven. The Rangers beat the Royals 11-2.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.