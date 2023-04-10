Leading Off (4/10/23)

Mavs End Losing Season With a Loss to San Antonio. A season that was basically over Friday night after a loss to the Bulls and spiritually over probably around back-to-back losses to the Hornets became officially over following yesterday afternoon’s L to the Spurs. Positives: Theo Pinson had a triple double with no turnovers in his first career start. Negatives: they were losing 42-14 after the first quarter. Let’s see what happens in the offseason after a massively disappointing year. (Luka Doncic says “something’s got to change, for sure.”) First up: finding out if they’ll manage to keep their first-round draft pick, but there will be lots more to talk about and consider as we sift through the wreckage here.

Jordan Spieth Cards Nine Birdies, Finishes Tied for Fourth in the Masters. That ties the amount he made in 2015 when he won the tournament. John Rahm won this year.

First Responders Now in Recovery Mode After Two People Are Believed to Have Drowned in Trinity. Authorities received a 911 call around 3:30 yesterday afternoon that two people, both reportedly male, went under in the Elm Fork portion of the river and didn’t come back up. By 7:25, the search had switched to recovery rather than rescue.