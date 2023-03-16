LeadingOff (3/16/23)

It’s Thursday, So There Must Be a Storm Coming. The National Weather Service (so far) is saying that we could have some showers this morning, but the ugliest of the ugly weather will likely hit Dallas between 5 and 8 p.m. By my math, that’s about when we all get ready to leave for the day, which will make the commute home even more of an exercise in patience than usual. The very ugliest of the ugliest weather will probably steer east and northeast of us (sorry, Paris and Canton), but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t keep our heads on a swivel, as the storm could bring damaging winds (again), and hail.

Man Arrested for Stealing DPD Car. Dallas police arrested a man after he stole a police car during a Tuesday night disturbance call near Elm Thicket. It’s not clear if the suspect was connected to that call, but officers said he drove the squad car to Arlington Park before barricading himself in an apartment in Chattanooga Place. He was arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Plano Police Seeking Semi That Hit a McKinney Mother. Detectives in Plano said they are seeking the driver of a semi-truck that fatally hit a young mother having car trouble on U.S. 75 and Legacy Drive. Leah Alexis Daniels’ car stalled with its hazard lights on in the second lane to the right Monday night when a car rear-ended her. As she attempted to run out through her passenger side door, the driver of the truck hit her, sending her into traffic, where she was hit by several vehicles. Police said they are looking for an older ‘bob-tail Peterbilt 389 semi-truck with driver’s side damage.

Hearing Underway to Decide the Fate of Drug Used in Abortions. A case that will decide whether the Food and Drug Administration was wrong to approve mifepristone, a drug used in nearly all medication abortions in the U.S., began Wednesday in Amarillo. Federal judge Matthew Kacsmaryk will hear the suit, which, if successful, would effectively ban the drug and would also impact the FDA’s drug approval process.

So Long, Zeke. The Dallas Cowboys announced the release of former starting running back Ezekiel Elliott Wednesday. He’ll be designated a post-June 1 cut, the Dallas Morning News reports. Over on StrongSide, Mike Piellucci looks at Elliott’s D-town career.

