Leading Off (3/9/23)

Dallas Police May Have Deleted Evidence in Hundreds of Murder Cases. Big story from the Dallas Morning News: police are investigating whether evidence was permanently deleted in somewhere around 450 “pending capital murder and murder cases,” some of which date back to 2016. The department began by focusing on murder cases that have yet to go to trial, but it could extend into other violent crimes. District Attorney John Creuzot says that police have told his office that 13 pending homicide cases have had evidence deleted. Here are reporters Kelli Smith and Krista Torralva: “…it’s possible that hundreds of people could have their day in court delayed. People accused of crimes could see their charges reduced or dismissed, and families of victims could be left without justice.”

AG Paxton Whistleblower Case Could Go Sideways. The former employees who allege that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fired them after they reported his alleged crimes say their old boss is refusing to agree to their $3.3 million settlement. Another mess. The Texas Legislature would need to agree to the payout, which didn’t go over well with the legislators. Attorneys for those former employees told the Texas Tribune that Paxton’s office would not give the Legislature a deadline, which puts the whole thing up in the air. They’re hoping the Texas Supreme Court takes on the case.

Presumably Giant Baby Elephant Welcomed at Dallas Zoo. Some good news for our beleaguered zoo: Mlilo the elephant has given birth to a second child, a male calf who does not yet have a name. The zoo says this is the first time it has conducted a “natural, herd-style” birth and the 290-pound baby stood up and started nursing “very quickly.” It’ll take a few weeks for the elephants to be in view for the public.

