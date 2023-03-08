Sunday, March 12, 2023 Mar 12, 2023
Leading Off (3/8/23)

A delay in the courts is resulting in hundreds of Dallas County inmates sitting in jail without having been found guilty.
Dallas County Is Not Processing Criminal Cases Fast Enough. And that means hundreds of people are trapped in jail awaiting their day in court despite not having been found guilty of a crime. The Dallas Morning News reports that an independent study found that 76 percent of the population at the Dallas County jail are in pre-trial detention. About 10 percent of the 6,100 or so inmates have been convicted; the total population is down from more than 7,000 last year, however. Dallas County commissioners are debating what to do. Commissioner John Wiley Price has blamed felony judges but is also now calling for more funding for clerical positions to help push cases through the system.

Frisco Zoning Vote Frees Path for Universal Studios. The City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission held a joint meeting last night that ended with the approval of a Universal Studios theme park off the Dallas North Tollway and Panther Creek Parkway. The 97-acre park is expected to attract 7,000 visitors on weekdays; it’s about half the size of Six Flags. There was some resident pushback over traffic concerns, but that seems to have tapered off in recent months.

Cops Shouldn’t TikTok Their Traffic Stops. Dallas County sheriff’s deputy Francisco Castillo has been sued after he allegedly streamed a traffic stop on TikTok and held the man’s driver’s license to the camera. Castillo had already been suspended after an investigation found he violated the department’s social media policy.

Cold Front Coming Today. For some of us, at least. The front should stall somewhere east of Dallas, which will mean that some parts of the region will be as many as 15 degrees cooler than others. Dallas appears to be in the 60s today, with rain coverage tapering off to 20 percent or so later in the afternoon. Rain chances jump to 60 percent overnight Friday.

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman is the online editorial director for D Magazine.

