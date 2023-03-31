Leading Off (3/31/23)

The University of North Texas Mean Green Are NIT Champions. CAW with me, please. My alma mater cut the nets down in Las Vegas for the first time in the school’s history, besting the University of Alabama at Birmingham by a score of 68 to 61. The Mean Green cruised by 10 in the first half, and UAB couldn’t match it in the second. Tylor Perry was borderline brilliant in the second half, killing momentum when the Blazers made a run. By the end of it, Coach Grant McCasland became the new coach of Texas Tech and these scrappy young dudes get to leave Vegas accomplishing more than any other UNT men’s basketball team. (Although, beating Purdue in 2021 ruled.)

Rangers Win on Opening Day. Jacob deGrom gave up five runs in his Rangers debut, but the bats came out in the fifth and propelled Texas to a 11-7 win over the Phillies. It’s the first time in just about three years that the Rangers have a winning record. Mike will have more today on StrongSide.

I’m Closing With Weekend Storm Chances Because Very Little Else Is Going On. Monday and Tuesday will be around 80 degrees, and expect about 30 percent to 40 percent storm coverage today and Sunday. A week from now, we’ll get a cold front. Keep an umbrella with you.

