Leading Off (3/29/23)

The Rash of Deleted Evidence Gets Worse. Prosecutors apparently knew that Dallas police had accidentally deleted evidence in homicide cases and allowed those cases to go to trial anyway. Defense attorneys for six clients told the Dallas Morning News that they were not informed of any missing evidence, although prosecutors in one case let the attorney know after securing a life sentence for capital murder.

North Texas Mean Green Advances to NIT Championship. It’s the first time in my alma mater’s history to make it this far, and it came after an absolute defensive suffocation against the curd-fed Wisconsin Badgers. The Mean Green plays a very specific game of muck. Its most effective offense appears stuck in molasses and uses most of the shot clock. But its swarming, help-reliant defense sucks any sort of rhythm out of the opposing team. The Badgers came out running and gunning and grew a 14-point lead, but UNT allowed just 13 points in the second half—and none in the final 9 minutes. It wasn’t the prettiest game, but these never are. That’s the cost of victory. The championship is Thursday.

Carroll ISD School Board Votes to Leave State School Board Association. Carroll ISD, which is under federal investigation for violating its students civil rights, will no longer be a part of the Texas Association of School Boards. The board apparently found it “woke” to follow the TASB’s guidelines that call for districtwide policies that protect transgender students from discrimination and bullying. The association provides vendors and other services to its members. The vote to leave was 5-1.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.