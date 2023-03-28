Leading Off (3/28/23)

Globe Life Field Reveals New Food Options. Opening Day is Thursday. Our Nataly Keomoungkhoun reports that baseball fans will be able to eat a 2-foot-long hamburger and also tacos from a place called Cartel Taco Bar. Have fun, y’all.

Jerry Jones’ Hit With Defamation Suit. Alexandra Davis filed a lawsuit against Jones last year, seeking recognition that she is his daughter. Now she has filed a federal defamation suit against him, claiming he “initiated a deliberate plan” to portray her “as an ‘extortionist’ and a ‘shakedown artist’ whose motivation was money and greed.”

Carroll ISD to Leave Texas Association of School Boards. I’ll just quote from the lede of the Fox 4 story: “The Carroll ISD school board decided to cut ties with the state’s association of school boards over its diversity and inclusion policies. It’s another escalation from a district facing several federal civil rights investigations for discrimination.”

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.