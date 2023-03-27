Leading Off (3/27/23)

Mavs Lose Back-to-Back Games Against Lowly Hornets. No one was expecting anything out of the Hornets on Friday night. They were on the second game of a back-to-back, have a seriously depleted roster, and have long since given up on the season. The Mavs came out flat, rallied, but could never quite overcome starting off so terribly. OK, a wake-up call, right? Well, Sunday at noon, they came out flat, rallied, but could never quite overcome starting off so terribly (though they did at least get a very brief lead in this one). That leaves them at 36-39, a game out of the play-in. The Western Conference is bunched up so tight, the Mavs could hit a run and this will all be fine. But I sincerely doubt it. We should move on to other topics, like should Jason Kidd come back next season.

Two Cold Fronts Coming. Make up your mind! I’m switching back and forth between heat and cold, wearing sleeveless t-shirts under long-sleeved snap shirts.

FC Dallas Loses to LAFC. Despite playing a man down the entire second half, FC Dallas rallied to tie the defending MLS champs, only to give up a goal in the 84th minute. Rough one, buddy.

