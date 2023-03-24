Leading Off (3/24/23)

Whew, That Rain Really Came Down. You’ve heard this one before: a severe thunderstorm warning spread across much of North Texas earlier this morning. Collin County is currently being battered by a storm that’s moving northeast at 45 mph and bringing wind gusts of up to 60 mph. Most of the warnings expired before 6 a.m., and this storm didn’t bring the damaging hail and tornadoes that we saw earlier in the month. We’ll still have scattered storms for the next hour or so, but the worst of it is northeast of us.

Toll Company Didn’t Properly De-Ice Roads Before Fatal Fort Worth Crash. The 2021 pileup on Interstate 35E in Fort Worth killed six people and injured dozens because the North Tarrant Express Mobility Partners didn’t adequately control the highway conditions. That’s according to a report by the National Transportation Safety Board, which found that the consortium’s monitoring of the frozen conditions that day didn’t identify a stretch of elevated road for additional deicing treatment. The company “strongly disagrees” with the NTSB’s findings and says its work was “reasonable and consistent with federal and state guidelines.”

Man Killed During Test Drive in Arlington. Two men arranged a meetup to buy a car, then killed the 55-year-old seller during a test drive. Arlington PD released photos to help find the two.

