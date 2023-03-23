Leading Off (3/23/23)

Dallas Man Exonerated in 25-year-old Murder Case. Martin Santillan, who was wrongly convicted of murder 25 years ago in connection to a Deep Ellum nightclub shooting, was officially exonerated Wednesday. Santillan had been accused in the shooting death of Damond Wittman in 1997, despite having an alibi. DNA evidence re-tested in 2021 found no connection to Santillan but did lead police to a new suspect, who has been arrested.

Test-Drive Turns Deadly for Seller in Arlington. Arlington police are searching for two men accused in the shooting death of a man they allegedly met to test-drive a used car Tuesday night. Khudhair Hamdan, police said, agreed to go on a test drive with a potential buyer of a used car he was selling. While on the drive, one of the two men reportedly shot Hamdon and drove away, only to later abandon the car.

There Will Be 101 Fewer Places to Vote in May. Dallas County will cut 101 voting locations for the May election after the Commissioners Court voted to reduce the number of voting centers from 470 to 369. County Elections Administrator Michael Scarpello told the court that the move will shave off places with lower turnout and save the county almost $800,000.

Alleged Serial Rapist Arrested While He’s Out on Bail. Dallas police arrested Christopher Michael Green Saturday in connection with a 2005 sexual assault and two days later re-arrested him in connection with at least 10 more previously unsolved rapes. He was out on bail at the time. Police said they were able to identify Green through DNA, and at least two victims picked him out of a photo lineup. Green was in Dallas County Jail as of Wednesday night.

More March Storms Predicted Overnight. The National Weather Service is predicting thunderstorms and showers overnight, with the potential for hail and wind gusts. The worst of it will probably be north of DFW, but you might want to consider taking your college flag in from the porch, even if your team does the improbable and beats UConn tonight in the Sweet 16.

