Leading Off (3/21/23)

Mavs Choke. Against the Grizzlies last night, the team scored only 12 points in the fourth quarter, with Kyrie Irving going 0 for 8. From the Memphis Commercial Appeal: “The Memphis Grizzlies were down 16 late in the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks before responding with an 11-0 run. A packed-out FedExForum was loud as the Grizzlies worked themselves back into the game for an exciting closing stretch. Jaren Jackson Jr. sat for more than 12 minutes of game action between the third and fourth quarter due to foul trouble, but he made his return to the floor count. The Grizzlies were upthree in the final minute of the fourth quarter when Jackson finished over the Dallas frontcourt to give the Grizzlies a five-pint lead with 17.3 seconds left.” I watched the entire game. Those five pints were cloudy IPAs with 7.5 ABV. The Mavericks could not overcome them, and Kyrie left the arena in a walking boot to protect an injured toe.

There’s a Grandy’s in Bank of America Plaza. That’s what I learned from this DMN story about downtown’s tallest building trying to shore up its lower-level retail space, about a quarter of which is vacant. Might I suggest trying to lure a Cracker Barrel or a Golden Corral?

City Council Seeks More Info on I-345 Options. Here’s a lengthy story from Everton Bailey Jr. about the Dallas City Council seeking more public input and more study of the options for dealing with the elevated highway that separates downtown from Deep Ellum. The Council is trying to get all this done in time for a possible June vote on the matter.

Dallas Zoo Has New Baby Warthog. “Warthog” is a funny word, but baby warthogs are pretty cute.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.