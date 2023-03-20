Leading Off (3/20/23)

Two Shootings, Two Days, One Location. The two shootings left a person dead and five injured. It happened outside a convenience store in the 7400 block of S. Westmoreland Road, near U.S. Highway 67 and Interstate 20. Donovan Jones, 19, was shot and killed in front of a store on Friday night. The alleged shooter, 23-year-old Jacory Simpson, was found shot in a nearby building. Then, at a vigil the following day, four people were shot outside the convenience store on Saturday night. Police say the shooter was in a white Chrysler.

TCU Falls to Gonzaga. Richardson Pearce grad Drew Timme torched the Horned Frogs for 28 points and led the Gonzaga Bulldogs to a 84-81 victory in the round of 32. Gonzaga cruises to the Sweet 16 for the second straight year, and TCU heads back to Fort Worth. Mike Miles Jr.’s 24 points and four assists led TCU.

This Might Be the Last Cold Front of the Season. You’ll head to work in the 30s this morning, but it doesn’t look like it will reach freezing in Dallas. Expect highs in the low 80s and mid 70s halfway through the week. Storm chances arrive overnight Thursday. Dallas-Fort Worth’s latest reported freeze was April 13, but it’s starting to look like we’re leaving the cold behind.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.