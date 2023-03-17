Leading Off (3/17/23)

A Storm Postmortem. Dallas County sat in a tornado warning for nearly 30 minutes last night as high winds, hail, and rain battered much of the city. The storm moved east around 8 p.m. after reaching Dallas around 4 p.m., bringing lightning that caused fires in Old East Dallas and North Dallas. The National Weather Service reported 3-inch hail and more than 9,000 Oncor customers lost power. A warehouse in Grand Prairie suffered storm damage, as did Autos of Dallas in Irving. There have been no reports of injuries. As for the weekend? Lows will be in the 30s and highs will be in the 50s.

Police Arrest Two in Deep Ellum Shooting. This one happened on February 12, when two men shooting at each other sent at least one bullet into the Free Man bar on Commerce Street. The stray hit a musician named Cameron Cooper, who remains in the hospital. Korbin Smith, 23, and Donnel Davis, 35, were both arrested near the end of last month. Smith was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Davis was charged with deadly conduct and aggravated assault.

Missing Evidence Dates Back to 2016. Police must review every pending Dallas murder and capital murder case since 2016 to determine whether video evidence was properly provided to attorneys. State law requires it, but District Attorney John Creuzot said his office had been notified that at least 13 homicide cases had deleted evidence. Two others involved police not handing over all the evidence. Officers must review about 450 total cases; there is no timeline for completion.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.