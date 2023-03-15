Leading Off (3/15/23)

A Great Piece of Enterprise Journalism on the Dallas Zoo. Jamie Landers at the Dallas Morning News put together a comprehensive telling of the zoo’s missing animals. The best parts are with the zoo employees, who offer a new emotional depth that was (understandably) absent from the frequent updates. These are caretakers who took this as seriously as you would if your pet went missing.

Speaking Of, Alleged Monkey Thief Indicted on Felony Charges. After he was caught, 24-year-old Davion Irvin told police he would steal more animals after being released. A grand jury this week indicted him on two felony burglary charges, which are on top of the six misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty. His bond is currently $130,000.

Two Dead After Deep Ellum Shooting. Police say a man was walking on the sidewalk near Bitter End when someone shot him as he was approaching the patio. The victim, who has not been identified, died at a hospital. A bystander on the patio was also shot and killed. The suspect remains at large.

Spring Weather Today, Storms Tomorrow. There’s a 90 percent chance of rain on Thursday, but today the high will be 68 and the low will be 58. Enjoy it.

