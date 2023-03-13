Leading Off (3/13/23)

TCU Headed to NCAA Tournament. Jamie Dixon’s Horned Frogs squad is a No. 6 seed in the West bracket and one of seven (!) teams from the Big 12 to make the Big Dance. Unfortunately for me, one of those teams is my Texas Longhorns and they are a No. 2 seed, which means I am constitutionally incapable of not picking them to win the entire thing. By law, if they make the tournament and are seeded anything higher than eighth, I am required to select them to go all the way through. It’ll pay off one day!

FC Dallas Draws With Vancouver. Dallas scored the only two goals in the match. Too bad one was a Paul Arriola own goal. Unfortunate!

Luka Out Tonight Against Memphis; Kyrie Questionable. Neither played on Saturday, when a spirited effort led by Josh Green and Jaden Hardy fell apart at the end. Ja Morant will still be out for the Grizzlies, so there’s at least less of a talent disparity. The Mavs are now at .500 with only 14 games left on the skedj. The vibes are … inactive.

