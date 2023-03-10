Sunday, March 12, 2023 Mar 12, 2023
Leading Off (3/10/23)

Céad Míle Fáilte! It's almost the weekend.
By |

Collin County Agrees to Settle Sexual Harassment Suit. Collin County officials agreed to a settlement with the six former and current employees that filed a suit last fall alleging that District Attorney Greg Willis sexually harassed female employees. The suit, which named Willis, Assistant District Attorney Bill Wirskye, the county, and several other county officials, also alleged that the DA’s office engaged in retaliation. The settlement was apparently reached in principal late February, but details have not been finalized.

Opal Lee Celebrates Groundbreaking of Namesake Development. Fort Worth broke ground Thursday on a new mixed-income housing complex that will be named after longtime activist and “Grandmother of Juneteenth” Opal Lee. The complex, dubbed “The Opal,” will be located near Fort Worth Alliance Airport and is expected to have about 300 units.

Your Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Day Parade Weather. Expect partly sunny skies and warm temperatures Saturday, with a high of 82. Make sure you hydrate and slather on that sunscreen. Sláinte!

North Texas Finds Itself in a Pickle(ball). USA Pickleball announced Thursday that it will move its championship tournament from California to Farmers Branch. The nine-day tournament, which will happen in November, is expected to draw about 3,500 players and 25,00 spectators.

No Thank You Very Much. You know this tastes like feet and bad decisions. Stop it.

Bethany Erickson is the senior digital editor for D Magazine. She's written about real estate, education policy, the stock market, and crime throughout her career, and sometimes all at the same time. She hates lima beans and 5 a.m. and takes SAT practice tests for fun.

