Dallas County Is Back!

The U.S. Census dropped some data yesterday under the headline “Growth in the Nation’s Largest Counties Rebounds in 2022.” We’ve noted here at FrontBurner several times that when people talk about the explosive growth in Dallas, what they really mean is explosive growth in North Texas, specifically in Collin and Denton counties. Dallas County in recent years has actually lost residents. But not anymore!

From the Census report: in many urban counties in the South and West, “many impacts experienced during the pandemic are either reverting to near pre-pandemic levels or making a full recovery. For example, Dallas County, Texas, the eighth most populous county in the U.S. in 2022, lost over 22,000 (-0.8%) people between 2020 and 2021, but between 2021 and 2022 gained nearly 13,000 (0.5%) people—the fastest gains the county has seen since 2017.”

Pow! The fastest gains since 2017! This is good news, people. I’m sitting here refreshing Mayor Eric Johnson’s Twitter feed, waiting for him to say something about Big Dallas Energy. So far, nothing on the new population numbers. But if you want one of his campaign yard signs from four years ago, he can hook you up.

