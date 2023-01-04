The Most Expensive Artwork for Sale in a Dallas Bar

Right before the Christmas break, we dropped an EarBurner podcast (subscribe!) with Victor Vescovo, who built a submersible that took him to the bottom of earth’s five oceans. Oh, he also went to space (but not in the submersible). When Matt Goodman profiled Victor for D Magazine in 2020, we hired a noted underwater photographer (and environmental activist) by the name of Jeremy McKane to take shots of Victor in a pool. You can see a few of Jeremy’s eerie, beautiful shots of Victor here.

All of which I offer as a setup to the story of a happy discovery I made over the break. Turns out that Jeremy lives not far from me in East Dallas, and he’s pals with Matt Tobin, one of the owners of Goodfriend. Which is how two of Jeremy’s prints wound up hanging in the bar. Goodfriend shows work by locals on a rotating, unpredictable schedule. So, having once spent the better part of an afternoon helping out on an underwater Jeremy shoot, I had a closer look at the two pieces on exhibition at my neighborhood beer garden and burger house.

Swarm (at top) is edition seven of 10, a 72-by-48-inch print on aluminum. It is on offer for $12,000. More cost-sensitive shoppers might be drawn to Ofa Atu (below), edition two of 20, similar dimensions, also on aluminum. Jeremy captured a humpback getting major air in the remote waters of Vava’u Tonga. It is on offer for $7,000.

Both images are beautiful and would go perfectly with my couch. But it tickles me to think of some patron on a Saturday night, having not been overserved—of course not—but perhaps feeling the warm, wallet-loosening effects of a Bulleit Bourbon or two, arriving home from the bar, and saying, “Honey, I bought a whale.”

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.