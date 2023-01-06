Leading Off (1/6/22)

Five Mile Creek Trail Effort Pushes For Fundraising. Mayor Eric Johnson last year made a push to use extra sales tax dollars to help realize the Five Mile Creek project, which included new parks in Oak Cliff and southern Dallas and a nearly 13-mile trail to link them. It would stretch from near Cockrell Hill to Paul Quinn College, connecting with the forthcoming LOOP Trail. Sharon Grigbsy at The News unveils plans for the trail, which will cost upwards of $70 million and should open by 2030. It starts with raising $15.4 million to build out the western end of the path, which is already designed. The Trust For Public Land has been scooping up parcels for years—let’s hope Dallas makes this a reality. It sounds like the momentum is there.

Atmos Under Fire for Gas Shortages During Arctic Blast. The gas provider for much of North Texas was not able to deliver for all of Grand Prairie and a few neighborhoods in Arlington during last month’s arctic blast. That meant customers were unable to heat their homes. State Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, is calling out the company for what he termed “continued inability to supply natural gas service.”

Dallas Man Sold Glock Switches to Police Over Instagram. And the seller sounds very thorough. He walked the officers through how to install the device, which allows the shooter to blast a series of bullets with each trigger pull. He texted the officers the UPS tracking label. And he of course set the whole thing up over Instagram. Jeremiah Dwyen Ashley, 22, faces 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

Southwest May Have Lost More Than $800 Million. The Dallas-based airline canceled over 16,700 flights during the holiday season and now admits in a regulatory filing that it could face up to $825 million in losses. That includes lost revenue from the cancellations and also its efforts to make the screwup right.

