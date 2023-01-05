Leading Off (1/5/23)

Man Arrested After Lengthy Standoff at Keeton Park Golf Course. Kevin Knowles, 31, was apprehended by Dallas police after a six-hour standoff in a drainage culvert near the golf course. The incident began when officers tried to pull the man over for stolen license plates in Pleasant Grove and ended when the officers reportedly deployed a police robot that emitted some kind of gas. At one point, the man had crashed his car near the fourth hole of the course, fired at two golfers nearby, and then stolen a golf cart that he drove into the culvert.

Dallas Police Investigating Death in Custody. Dallas police are investigating after a man died following a disturbance where officers intervened in South Oak Cliff. When officers arrived, firefighters and a family member were trying to control him, and officers said that the “combative patient” was placed in handcuffs with “minimal force.” He later went into cardiac arrest inside an ambulance and died at the hospital.

Once More, With Feeling. Dallas will once again see electric scooters and bikes for rent, but the city says it will regulate them more stringently. Only three companies will be allowed to operate, fewer scooters will be available, and they can only be rented from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Some areas, such as Deep Ellum, will see reduced maximum speeds as well.

Fort Worth Mayor Not Found In Contempt of Court. District Court Judge George Gallagher did not assess any fines or other punishment at contempt of court hearings for Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and City Councilman Chris Nettles Wednesday. Both apologized for making comments regarding the Aaron Dean trial while there was a gag order in place, so Gallagher did not find them in contempt.

Abbott Appoints Koch to Bench. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that he appointed former Dallas County Commissioner J.J. Koch to the Criminal District Court No. 2 in Dallas County. Koch’s term will end at the end of the year, or when his successor is elected.

