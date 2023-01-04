Leading Off (1/4/22)

Southwest Could Be Out $700 Million Because of Faceplant. Southwest won’t speculate on how much the more than 17,000 canceled flights—and efforts to make it right—will cost the Dallas-based carrier. But analysts Airline Weekly and CNBC say it could be between $500 million and $700 million total. They’re using the 2021 screwup that resulted in $75 million in losses and 2,000 flights as the basis for its math, which puts the high end somewhere around $700 million. The airline says outdated software for crew assignments is to blame.

Incoming North Texas Congressman Voted Against McCarthy. Keith Self won a seat to the U.S. House in the November elections, representing portions of Collin and Hunt counties in District 3. The incoming congressman has yet to be sworn in but was among 20 Republicans who refused to elect Kevin McCarthy for House speaker. He told WFAA that he “voted his district.”

Expect Delays on Your Trash and Recycling Pickup. As I type this, my recycling appears to have a mountain peaking out from just beneath the lid. I’m not the only one who’s had hiccups with the city’s new schedule: 12,233 complained to 311 about missed pickups in December, which was up from 2,899 in November. The head of the department says it could be until the end of the month before the kinks are worked out.

