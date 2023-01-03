Leading Off (1/3/23)

We’re Back! I’m still writing 2022 on my checks, but your favorite web log is back up and running. After some well-earned time off, the staff has returned refreshed and rededicated to bringing you the high-quality news and insightful commentary you’ve come to expect on FrontBurner. Oh, who am I kidding? We’re barely functioning, and it’ll be a minor miracle if we all remember our WordPress credentials. Hang in there, and be patient. We’ll get through this year together.

Damar Hamlin Will Make It. The Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field last night during Monday Night Football. He is sedated and in critical condition, but things look hopeful. Fellow Pitt alum Tony Dorsett invites you to say a prayer for Hamlin’s recovery.

More Luka Magic. While we were in dry dock, Luka Doncic did a bunch of amazing stuff. He did some more of it last night against the Rockets, switching his sneakers after a lousy first half and turning the game around for the team’s seventh consecutive win.

Dallas Police Not Promptly Answering Records Requests. The Morning News asked DPD how many open records requests the agency received in 2021. The paper was told to file an open records request—which was answered 375 days later. The paper’s editorial board thinks things the cops could do better.

First Dallas Killing of 2023. An Oak Cliff man confronted his neighbors about shooting guns in the air on New Year’s Eve, and that confrontation ended with his death. Police are searching for 18-year-old Miguel Sereno, who fled the scene.

