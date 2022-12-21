State Utility Agencies Say The Grid Is Ready for Thursday’s Cold Snap

The temperatures will start dropping Thursday morning, and by noon, the National Weather Service predicts that most of Dallas-Fort Worth will be at or below 32 degrees. That may be the warmest it will be over the next 24-36 hours as the arctic air and wind chill make it feel like subzero temperatures through Friday afternoon.

That, combined with the holiday weekend and the fact that many are already home from work and school, will likely mean a greater demand on Texas’ power grid. Will it be able to keep up?

The bigger story going forward is the Arctic blast that moves into the west first then pushing east for Christmas. These are departures from average. The Texas Grid is going to be tested again. #cltwx #ncwx #scwx #wcnc pic.twitter.com/IpFvd011fL — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) December 13, 2022

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas says yes. In a press release last week, the agency says that it has worked with the Public Utility Commission to reform and increase grid reliability.

“Providing Texans with a reliable electric grid is our highest priority. As we monitor weather conditions, we want to assure Texans that the grid is resilient and reliable,” said ERCOT president and CEO Pablo Vegas.

ERCOT says that the two agencies have implemented more weatherization and more inspections of power generators and transmission, increased the number of generators that can power up quickly in the event that operating conditions change, and created a map to help better share supply chain and infrastructure information.

The agency’s most recent Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy report estimates a peak demand of 67,398 megawatts during the winter, with an expectation that the power generators would be able to provide 87,300 megawatts or so during peak demand. A single megawatt can power roughly 200 homes. Estimates show demand peaked around 77,000 megawatts during 2021’s deadly storm, which left 11 million without power.

Peak demand last winter, according to ERCOT’s 2021 winter SARA report, was about 62,000 megawatts, with a potential capacity of 84,861 megawatts.

In a press conference Wednesday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott sought to reassure Texans that the grid was ready to handle whatever Mother Nature is throwing at it this week.

“One thing that we do know is with the ultra-cold temperatures for several days, there are many people in the state of Texas who may be concerned about the power grid,” he said. “But we expect the grid to remain up and running very robustly during this very cold snap.”

Abbott, Vegas, and PUC Chairman Peter Lake said Wednesday that a lot of things about this week’s impending weather are different from the 2021 Winter Storm Uri, which left most of the state without power for several days, killing at least 200.

Generators have been incentivized to have reserves of fuel and have been winterized and inspected. The natural gas pipelines that feed most of the state’s generators have also been winterized, and the natural gas processors have also taken action to prevent natural gas from freezing as it is sent through those pipes.

“It’s completely different than it was two years ago,” Abbott said.

ERCOT also issued a watch for the weather this morning, Vegas said, which is the agency’s highest level of preparation. “By issuing a watch, we’re making sure we have all the tools in our toolbox to deal with demand,” he said.

ERCOT forecasts that the highest demand for power will come Friday morning when it is expected to hit about 70,000 megawatts. It expects that the grid should have somewhere around 85,000 megawatts available. Wind and solar were expected to contribute around 12,000 megawatts. Because this is a relatively dry weather system that is expected to kick up some wind, Lake and Vegas said it will help with that generation effort. The state’s predictions still leaned on the conservative side.

The wind may also contribute to localized power outages, Lake warned. “If branches fall on power lines, that does not mean ERCOT does not have enough generation to meet demand,” he said.

With that in mind, Nim Kidd, the chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, warned that Texans in the path of the worst of the weather should still prepare for emergencies. “This is a dangerous storm coming our way … the grid is good, but that should not stop you from making plans,” he said.

Whether all of these preparations and predictions on demand will be successful may be up for debate. Last month, the state’s Sunset Advisory Commission released a report that questioned whether the Public Utilities Commission of Texas had done enough to improve grid reliability.

Saying that the agency was “woefully under-resourced,” the report found that the agency is understaffed and cannot adequately conduct its own analysis, often relying on the participants of the markets it is regulating for that analysis needed to make recommendations.

On Wednesday, Abbott acknowledged that residents still may not trust that the grid will hold up. “I think trust has to be earned,” he said, adding that he felt that the state had earned some of that trust over the summer with the grid withstood record demand. “I think trust will be earned over the next few days.”

