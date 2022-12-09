Leading Off (12/9/22)

Bad News For AirBnb Folks. The City Plan Commission voted 9-4 to classify short-term rentals as “lodging” in city code, which would effectively ban them in single-family neighborhoods. And, of course, most of Dallas is zoned single-family. The blunt-force measure follows moves in cities like Arlington and Fort Worth. In Dallas, 88 percent of the 2,600 or so that the city has identified have not had a 911 or 311 call. CPC Chair Tony Shidid was among the four who voted against it. It will now head to the full City Council for a vote.

Rollover Crash on Sam Rayburn Is Insane. A pair of racing sports cars speed past a driver a little after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. One of them then slams into the back of another car and flips over. Jordan Brown, 27, was arrested at the scene and charged with intoxication assault and five other charges. The two men in the flipped car were both hospitalized; one suffered critical injuries.

Former Dallas Cop Accused of Murdering Neighbor Over Necklace. Cathryn Lafitte, a former Dallas police officer, was arrested on suspicion of shooting her neighbor to death in Fort Worth. The arrest affidavit alleges that Jamarlon Clardy confronted Lafitte about a necklace that belonged to him. Days of back-and-forth texts led up to the shooting. Clardy knocked on Lafitte’s door and was shot in the abdomen and the back. Lafitte told police that Clardy had lunged at her, but a video shows that didn’t happen.

Rain Is Back on Saturday. About 80 percent of Dallas-Fort Worth will get rain at some point on Saturday, with most of it coming around lunch and in the early afternoon. Sunday will be dry, but expect the fog to linger all weekend.

