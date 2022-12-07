Leading Off (12/7/22)

Nasher Looks to Document the Tenth Street Historic District. Tenth Street is one of the country’s few remaining freedman’s towns, and the Nasher Sculpture Center has awarded a grant to artist Vicki Meek to help memorialize its history. Meek will lead a team of historians and artists who will create some sort of monument to the neighborhood, which was blown apart by the construction of Interstate 35 in the 1960s and continues to face development pressures that could wipe it off the map completely.

Mockingbird Station Is on the Market. Dallas’ first true transit-oriented development abutting a DART line near SMU is for sale, which includes over 150,000 square feet of office and 200,000 square feet of retail space.

Scooters Are Back. The city plans to approve contracts with three companies that will allow them each to place 500 rental scooters across Dallas in a more even manner. That means they’re not supposed to be able to pile them up in Deep Ellum and downtown, and they’ll have to adhere to special speed zones that will control how fast they can travel.

The Rain Is Back. Most of the region will get rain throughout the day; the chance is 80 percent. NBC 5 says a “stalled front” is hanging over us and will dump rain throughout the morning. Lows will be in the 60s. It’ll take about a week for them to drop into the 30s, though.

