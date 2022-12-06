Leading Off (12/6/22)

Valley View Mall Finally Coming Down? When our Matt Goodman wrote about the abandoned mall on November 18, the City Attorney’s Office told him that demolition was to start in a couple of weeks. Now the DMN’s Sharon Grigsby reports that the mall’s owner, Scott Beck, has been given a deadline of July 28, 2023. This project has dragged on for more than a decade. I won’t hold my breath.

Mavs Beat Suns. Not only did the good guys win 130-111, but they did it on their new city court, which is part of the whole Retroplex deal and is, without question, fire. Odell Beckham Jr. was sitting courtside with Micah Parsons, as the Cowboys woo the wide receiver. This means we are undefeated on the city court with OBJ in attendance. I don’t see any reason that this formula shouldn’t guarantee the Mavs an undefeated remainder of the season at home.

Bogus Buc-ee’s Sign in Highland Park. What a great prank. On an empty lot at Armstrong and Lakeside, someone erected a Buc-ee’s sign that says “best place to pee in HP.” The DMN confirmed with a Buc-ee’s spokesman that Buc-ee’s is not coming Highland Park.

Hinojosa Won’t Run for Mayor. CBS Channel 11 apparently broke the news Sunday night, but I don’t think anyone noticed. In any case, former DISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa says he won’t challenge Mayor Eric Johnson in the spring. This, of course, creates a path to victory for Odell Beckham Jr.

