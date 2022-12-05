Leading Off (12/5/22)

Cowboys Win. A clunky first half and a scoreless third had Dallas up only two against Indianapolis. But then the Cowboys reeled off a team-record 33 points in the fourth quarter. Dak Prescott was hardly at his best, but it didn’t matter because he had plenty of help from the ground game (all three running backs scored), CeeDee Lamb, and a ball-hawking defense. Scorigami note: this was the first 54-19 scoreline in league history. Mike will have more over at StrongSide shortly.

TCU Loses Big 12 Championship Game, Still Makes Playoff. The Horned Frogs fell in overtime to Kansas State at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, but their résumé was impressive enough to earn them a spot in the College Football Playoff, alongside Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio State. No. 3 TCU will play No. 2 Michigan on December 31 in the Fiesta Bowl.

SMU, UNT Also Earn Bowl Invites. UNT is playing in the Frisco Bowl in, you guessed it, Frisco. They’ll take on Boise State, but under interim coach Phil Bennett, as they fired Seth Littrell over the weekend. SMU is going to Albuquerque to play in the New Mexico Bowl against BYU. Fun!

Highs in the Mid-70s to Start the Week. I fear when it finally really gets cold it’s going to be really cold, like test-the-grid cold.

