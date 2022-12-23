Saturday, December 24, 2022 Dec 24, 2022
23° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Local News

Leading Off (12/23/22)

Let’s talk about these temperatures. Plus, it’s the last Leading Off of 2022!
By |

You Survived Half the Freeze. Half-ish, I guess. Temperatures fell—plunged, dived, tumbled, hurtled, whatever your favorite writerly synonym—by something like 25 degrees in half an hour. Then they kept falling. Wind chill made it feel like below zero, and the National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for the region until at least noon. We’re close to halfway through the expected 60 to 70 hours of freezing temperatures that have settled in, and a hard freeze warning is underway through 9 a.m. None of the snow flurries that looked so nice out of our windows stuck to the ground, luckily. Wind gusts peaked at about 40 miles per hour yesterday and will slow to a more manageable 10 to 20 mph later today. Grassroots organizations like Not My Son are out giving away warming kits to the unsheltered and the city has opened its temporary weather shelters. Hang in there, Dallas. This time next week, we’ll be flirting with highs in the low 70s.

Have a Wonderful Holiday. This is your last Leading Off for 2022. We’re shutting it down and enjoying some time off. Hope you get to do the same. You’ll see some content flowing over the next week and a half or so, in particular a lot of year-in-review types, if that’s your bag. So keep an eye out for that. We’ll see you in the new year.

Author

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

View Profile
Matt Goodman is the online editorial director for D Magazine. He's written about a surgeon who killed, a man who…

Related Articles

Local News

Leading Off (05/10/2021)

Let's go Mavs!
Local News

Leading Off (06/21/2021)

Let's see what happens in Mavsland this week.
Local News

Leading Off (10/19/21)

Today will be beautiful, with a high of 78. You can thank me for that. I arranged it.
By Tim Rogers