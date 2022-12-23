Leading Off (12/23/22)

You Survived Half the Freeze. Half-ish, I guess. Temperatures fell—plunged, dived, tumbled, hurtled, whatever your favorite writerly synonym—by something like 25 degrees in half an hour. Then they kept falling. Wind chill made it feel like below zero, and the National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for the region until at least noon. We’re close to halfway through the expected 60 to 70 hours of freezing temperatures that have settled in, and a hard freeze warning is underway through 9 a.m. None of the snow flurries that looked so nice out of our windows stuck to the ground, luckily. Wind gusts peaked at about 40 miles per hour yesterday and will slow to a more manageable 10 to 20 mph later today. Grassroots organizations like Not My Son are out giving away warming kits to the unsheltered and the city has opened its temporary weather shelters. Hang in there, Dallas. This time next week, we’ll be flirting with highs in the low 70s.

Have a Wonderful Holiday. This is your last Leading Off for 2022. We’re shutting it down and enjoying some time off. Hope you get to do the same. You’ll see some content flowing over the next week and a half or so, in particular a lot of year-in-review types, if that’s your bag. So keep an eye out for that. We’ll see you in the new year.

