Leading Off (12/22/22)

Athena Strand’s Alleged Murderer Faces New Charges. Tanner Horner, who faces capital murder and aggravated kidnapping charges, in connection with the Nov. 30 murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand, faces new charges. Tarrant County authorities filed three unrelated charges of sexual assault of a child Wednesday stemming from offenses that occurred in 2013.

Owner Turns Galleria Dallas Over to Lender. UBS Realty Investors handed the Galleria Dallas over to its lender, Metropolitan Life Insurance, this week. The transaction includes the shopping mall and the Westin Galleria Hotel, which has been owned by UBS since the early-to-mid 2000s. MetLife reportedly held more than $315 million in loans on the properties since 2014.

Warm Shelters Opening as Cold Weather Hits. The temperature will start dropping around noon today, and by Friday morning they’ll be in the single digits, with the wind chill making it feel even colder than that. There are several inclement weather shelters open throughout North Texas—here is a list.

Commission Says Antisemitic Crimes Doubled Last Year. The Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission authored a report citing 112 reports of antisemitic hate crimes in Texas last year, more than double the incidents in 2020. The state commission, which includes Dallas’ Kenneth E. Goldberg and Jeffrey Beck, recommended eight policy proposals for next year’s legislative session.

A Christmas Miracle, Sort Of. Fort Worth police said Wednesday that the baby Jesus stolen from the Nativity scene at Sundance Square over the weekend has been returned. However, they’re still on the lookout for the man who absconded with the Christ child in the first place.

