Leading Off (12/20/22)

Aaron Dean Jurors Sequestered. The ex Fort Worth cop was convicted of manslaughter in the killing of Atatiana Jefferson, which leaves the punishment phase of the trial. After seven hours of deliberation, the jurors were sequestered last night and will resume their work today.

Problems Found in Dallas County Election. A state audit found that there were “large problems” with the 2020 presidential election in Dallas County. At least 188 voters were affected by problems with electronic poll books. There was no evidence of fraud, though, and the head of the state’s forensic audit division said we should have a “very high level of confidence in the accuracy of the outcome of Texas elections.” And the audit found that Collin County runs a tight ship and should serve as an example for the rest of the state of how to conduct an election. Nice work!

Governor Orders Investigation Into Two Dallas Murders. After two parolees wearing ankle monitors were accused of murder within two weeks, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered two state agencies to figure out whether lapses occurred. He wants answers by January 4.

Mavs Lose Game, Tempers. Both Luka Doncic and Jason Kidd were ejected in the third quarter on back-to-back double-technical fouls, and the Mavs lost to the Timberwolves 116-106. The two teams play each other again tomorrow. Look for things to get spicy.

Homebuilders Hold Up. New data show that in October, North Texas homebuilders took out 33 percent fewer permits than they did the same month a year ago, marking the sixth consecutive month of declines in building permits. The October drop was the steepest decline since the Great Recession in 2009.

