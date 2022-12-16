Leading Off (12/16/22)

Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter. The Fort Worth officer who shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson while she babysat her nephew faces between two and 20 years in prison. The jury deliberated for nearly 13 hours, likely choosing between manslaughter and murder. The Fort Worth Report explores why the reaction to the jury’s decision is mixed. Some, like Mayor Mattie Parker, says it “provides a measure of justice.” Others, like Councilman Chris Nettles says the “verdict is a slap in the face to the Black communities in Fort Worth and across the country.” Sentencing begins at 8:30 a.m. today.

Look for Mark Cuban’s Gambling Lobby. The Mavericks owner wants a casino arena for the Mavericks, should the state of Texas legalize gambling. He told the Dallas Morning News that he plans to partner with the Las Vegas Sands to build a casino and resort with an arena in the center. Cuban is part of the Sports Betting Alliance, which includes “every major sports franchise” in the state. And he owns a sizable chunk of land in the Cedars. Look out.

Dallas Is State Championship Central. Duncanville, DeSoto, and South Oak Cliff are all playing for state titles this weekend. And South Oak Cliff is gunning to make history as the first Dallas ISD school to win it back to back since Booker T. Washington from 1956 to 1958. Bethany will have more on this later today.

Cold Weekend Ahead. It’s beginning to feel a lot like December, finally. The high today won’t top 50 and we’ll be in the 30s in the morning and evening. It’ll basically be like that the rest of the weekend, with a healthy bit of sunshine.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.