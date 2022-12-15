Leading Off (12/15/22)

Jury Continues Deliberations in Dean Trial. Closing arguments were given Wednesday morning in the murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who is accused in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson in 2019. The jury deliberated until 7 p.m. and then was sequestered in a hotel overnight. Deliberations are expected to continue this morning.

Tuesday’s Storms Spawned At Least 14 Tornadoes. The National Weather Service has confirmed 14 tornadoes so far from Tuesday’s storm and said as many as 16 may have touched down. Six of those twisters touched down in Tarrant County, including Grapevine, where five people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Paxton’s Office Sought List of Possible Transgender Residents. Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office reportedly asked employees at the Texas Department of Public Safety to provide a list of people who changed their gender on state documents in the past two years, the Washington Post reported. A DPS spokesman said the request was verbal, but that after more than 16,000 such instances were found, officials determined that a manual search would be required to find the reason for the requested changes. No list was turned over, he said.

HomeVestors Not a Fan of HGTV Show. Dallas company HomeVestors of America (the “we buy ugly houses” company) is suing HGTV parent company Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. The company says that the network’s show Ugliest House in America infringes on its trademarked annual contest for “The Ugliest House of the Year.”

Check Your Pockets. If you bought a Mega Millions ticket in Plano or Prairie View in July, you may want to go find it. The Texas Lottery Commission says that two tickets were purchased in those towns that matched five of the numbers drawn, which means they’re worth $1 million each. The deadline to claim the cash is Jan. 25 at 5 p.m.

