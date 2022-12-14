Leading Off (12/14/22)

At Least Five Tornadoes Touched Down Yesterday. Three of those were in Tarrant County. One in Fort Worth, near the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base, another in North Richland Hills, and one in Grapevine. The other two were in Wise County and west of Paris. The Tarrant twisters were between EF-0 and EF-1 speeds—between 40 and 112 miles per hour—and five people have been hospitalized with injuries that are not life threatening. The one in Wise County was an EF-2, and 125 mile-per-hour winds mowed down a pair of homes. Another 12 tornadoes were reported, which the National Weather Service is working to confirm.

Wes Wise Dead at 94. The former Dallas mayor was recovering after a fall in his home on Cedar Creek Lake. Wise was mayor of Dallas from 1971 to 1976, years that saw the construction of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and the first legal challenge to the city’s at-large method of electing council members. Before politics, he was a radio broadcaster and a writer for Sports Illustrated, Time Magazine, and Life Magazine. He covered the assassination of John F. Kennedy and later wrote a book about it. He also lost a libel suit against this magazine after it published an unflattering profile in 1975.

Closing Arguments Today in Aaron Dean Trial. He’s the fired Fort Worth cop charged with murder after shooting Atatiana Jefferson in her Fort Worth home. The defense rested on Tuesday, and the jury will hear closing arguments today.

