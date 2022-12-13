Leading Off (12/13/22)

Carroll ISD Strikes Religion, Sexual Orientation From Nondiscrimination Statement. The school board voted 5-1 to remove the words “religion,” “gender” and “sexual orientation” from its nondiscrimination statement, which certainly feels like the door has been opened to those who might do some discriminating. From the DMN: “‘Where does it all end?’ asked another speaker in favor of the changes, Juan Saldivar. ‘Where is the limit in “plus” to LGBTQI-plus-whatever?’ When one parent who opposed the amendment muttered something in response to the comment, Saldivar asked the man if he wanted to discuss the issue outside.”

Keller ISD Staff Can Now Carry Guns. From the DMN: “On a 4-3 vote, the board updated emergency plans to authorize certain employees to bring firearms onto district property, should they clear certain guardrails.” Seems like the reporter doesn’t understand what a guardrail is, but you get the point.

Plane Crash in Carrollton. Last night a plane headed to Addison Airport crash-landed on East Hebron Parkway. Two people in the plane were injured and taken to the hospital. A reminder to always keep your head on a swivel.

Fentanyl Finds Its Way to Dallas. From Fox Channel 4: “The Dallas police chief says in the past year that his officers seized enough fentanyl to potentially kill thousands of people.” This happened at a briefing of the city’s Public Safety Committee. The story then goes on to say that 2 milligrams of fentanyl can kill someone and that cops seized 4,000 grams of the stuff. Theoretically, that’s actually enough to kill 2 million people. Math.

