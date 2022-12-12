Leading Off (12/12/22)

Cowboys Win. It was not pretty. No one on the Cowboys played great. They probably got outplayed in all three phases. But they pulled it together at the very end, driving 98 yards for the winning score. You could argue that a great team wins exactly like this, outlasting a one-win team even when no one is at their best, pulling out a win when everything is going wrong. Mike sort of argues the other end of that at StrongSide, saying a great team would not be in that situation in the first place.

Arkansas Track Club Dominates BMW Dallas Marathon. The group provided the men’s and women’s title winners—Cameron Beckett and Megan Taylor—on Sunday. They were both pretty fast.

Cold Front Coming. Only a hint of it today, but storms probably tomorrow and then colder than normal temps. I’m fine with it because the humidity was something like 238 percent on Saturday morning before it rained.

TCU QB Max Duggan Finishes Second in Heisman Voting. USC’s Caleb Williams took home the award, but Duggan made a good showing. He still has a chance to give TCU a dream finish to what is already pretty much a dream season. TCU’s first playoff game is on New Year’s Eve against Michigan.

