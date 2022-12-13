Tuesday, December 13, 2022 Dec 13, 2022
61° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Video Games

Insane Person Builds Sheraton Hotel in Minecraft

Yolo!
By |
Image
Via Reddit

I’ve watched my daughter play Minecraft. I don’t fully understand it. But I know enough about it to understand that building downtown Dallas’ Sheraton hotel in the game is an achievement to be celebrated (while also maybe calling the authorities to do a wellness check on the digital architect). Congrats to Reddit user Raxxten on his/her accomplishment. Check out the full image and the comments thereon. At least among Redditors, the Sheraton inspires some odd memories, not many of them positive.

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

View Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

Related Articles

Image
Games

You Should Play Trivia With Me Tonight

Steam Theory Brewing Company is the place to be.
By Tim Rogers
Image
Police

Watch Video of Bomb Squad Cop Fall Into Fountain

In defense of the cop: let's see YOU try to walk around in a blast suit.
By Tim Rogers
Image
Business

DFW Staycation: Hotel Crescent Court, Uptown’s Grand Dame

It set the standard for luxury when it first opened in the 1980s, and it continues to impress.