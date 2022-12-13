Insane Person Builds Sheraton Hotel in Minecraft

I’ve watched my daughter play Minecraft. I don’t fully understand it. But I know enough about it to understand that building downtown Dallas’ Sheraton hotel in the game is an achievement to be celebrated (while also maybe calling the authorities to do a wellness check on the digital architect). Congrats to Reddit user Raxxten on his/her accomplishment. Check out the full image and the comments thereon. At least among Redditors, the Sheraton inspires some odd memories, not many of them positive.

