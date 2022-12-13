Dallas Wakes Up To a Tornado Threat

Dallas County is under a tornado watch, which means conditions are ripe for one to touch down but it hasn’t happened yet. That isn’t the case in some counties north, south, and east of us, which are currently under tornado warnings. (That’s the alert that comes after a tornado is confirmed.)

The National Weather Service’s radar shows a long line of severe storms marching east that will reach Dallas around 9 a.m. It’ll be in Fort Worth around 8 a.m. and in Southlake at 8:30 a.m. Parts of Tarrant, Denton, Parker, and Wise counties are all under tornado warnings through 8:15 a.m. At 7:52 a.m. the storm was over Azle, moving east at about 30 miles per hour.

It appears that a tornado hit Decatur, northwest of Fort Worth, possibly damaging a few homes. The storm that produced it is moving east toward neighboring cities Ponder, Krum, and Sanger. As I type this in Oak Cliff, a little before 8 a.m., the sky is an eery orange-gray. The NWS says there’s a likelihood of heavy winds and hail, even if a tornado doesn’t materialize.

The line of storms should move out of the metro area by 11 a.m., with the sun coming out later in the afternoon. The front settles in overnight, dropping lows into the 30s and highs in the 50s for the rest of the week. We’ll keep an eye on this through the morning hours.