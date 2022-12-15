Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 47

Today’s jaunt takes us way up Greenville Avenue, north of Park Lane. The famously walkable Lower Greenville might as well be in a different city: we are in the land of strip malls and storage centers and AutoZones and Presby hospital. This is also home to one of the largest concentrations of apartments in the city, in Vickery Meadow, and the infrastructure doesn’t reflect that.

An alert FrontBurnervian brings us the above photo, from the 7500 block of Greenville. The sidewalk dead-ends and disappears right into a utility pole. We know that Dallas is missing 2,000 miles of sidewalk across the city. We also know that Dallas doesn’t have enough money to fill in 2,000 miles of sidewalk, which naturally leads to sometimes difficult conversations of where the money it does have can have the most impact.

But some things just seem way too easy to fix. Or ignore, I guess.

Send your photo evidence of Dallas hating pedestrians to [email protected]. For more in this series, go here.

