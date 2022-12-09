Dallas Animal Services Sends Out Urgent Plea for Adoptions and Fosters as Dog Flu Hits

As if the humans wrestling with flu season wasn’t enough, there is now a widespread outbreak of dog flu in Texas. It’s bad enough that Dallas Animal Services has sent out an emergency call for adoptions and fosters this weekend because they need to clear out 150 dogs right away.

The department said that it’s experiencing an outbreak of canine upper respiratory infections (URI), including dog flu, or canine influenza virus.

“To create a ‘clean break’ and stop the spread of illness, DAS needs to place 150 large dogs by 6 p.m. Sunday, December 11th,” the department said on a Facebook post Thursday night.

This need for a clean break means that the dogs that are up for adoption or fostering are sick or have been exposed to URI. DAS says that the ailment is similar to human flu in that most dogs heal on their own within two weeks, which also means that those dogs will need to isolate for at least that long.

DAS isn’t the only shelter that has been impacted by the spread of URI. On Nov. 6, Operation Kindness in Carrollton was forced to suspend adoptions while it dealt with an outbreak and only just resumed adoptions shortly after Thanksgiving.

DogFlu.com says that two strains—H3N8 and H3N2—are responsible for most of the outbreaks this year. “As of this year, 46 states have experienced cases of one or both types of Dog Flu,” the site says. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that no human infections from either virus have been reported.

There is a flu shot for dogs that can, much like a flu shot for humans, lessen the severity of any exposure to the virus. The American Kennel Club says that especially owners of dogs that frequently go to places where there are other dogs, such as dog shows, dog parks, grooming shops, daycare, or boarding facilities, should probably talk to their veterinarian about the vaccine.

Pets that are adopted from DAS will be spayed or neutered and have all their vaccines as well as a microchip and any current medications. Adopters receive a voucher for a free exam, up to $250 in medical care, and 30 days of pet health insurance. All the dogs that need to leave are cataloged here. For more information and details about adoption and fostering, go here.

