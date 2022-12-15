Biden Administration Releases Almost 13,000 More JFK Assassination Documents

Just a few weeks after the 59th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas, the National Archives and Records Administration released more documents related to the investigation today.

Until about 2:20 this afternoon, nobody outside of NARA and the federal agencies that negotiated what would be released this year knew for sure which never-before-seen records would be uncovered. In 1992, Congress passed the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act, which set up a timetable for releasing all the documents related to the assassination by October 2017, unless a case could be made that some documents contain elements that are still important to national security.

Only the sitting president can decide to withhold documents. In 2017 and 2018, then-President Donald Trump released several thousand documents, but withheld more based on national security arguments. President Joe Biden released a batch of about 1,500 in 2021, and has indicated in the past that he would continue to withhold anything that has the potential to do enough harm to national security or foreign relations that it “outweighs the public interest in disclosure.” The batch of almost 13,000 documents released today underwent almost a year of negotiating between federal agencies and NARA.

The entire collection consists of approximately 5 million pages, and as of today, about 97 percent of them are now available, the NARA said in a press release.

The November 22, 1963 assassination of Kennedy while his motorcade was traveling near Dealey Plaza has long been the subject of conspiracy theories and scrutiny. Many question the findings of the investigation led by Chief Justice Earl Warren, especially that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.

Kennedy historians are looking for specific things from this release, including why the Central Intelligence Agency investigated Oswald prior to the assassination, and what that investigation uncovered regarding his meeting with a KGB officer in Mexico the month before the assassination. They’ll also be looking for portions of Oswald’s 50,000-page CIA file that were redacted in earlier releases of information because they contained private information or national security matters. The CIA has said the file dates back to 1960, when Oswald attempted to defect to the Soviet Union.

At least one document that was released today regarding Oswald’s communications with the Soviet Embassy in Mexico no longer has two redactions that were present in a previously released version.

In a memo from the White House that accompanied the release, Biden said that “a limited number” of records contained information that fit the criteria for continued postponement, but said that the agencies requesting the delay have until May 15, 2023, to make their case to continue to keep that information under wraps. Any remaining information that hasn’t been approved for further postponement will be released on June 30, 2023.

The entire collection can be found here.

