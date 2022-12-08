There has been a lot written recently about ChatGPT, a new artificial intelligence bot created by a company called OpenAI. It’s scary good. New York magazine got the thing to write a brief story about an imagined 2024 presidential debate between Bill de Blasio and Donald Trump. Describing the result, the magazine said, “[W]e can only bow to our future AI overlords.”

You know where I’m headed. I gave the bot a few prompts of my own, all of them related to important Dallas stuff. Bear in mind that the training data for the bot cuts off in 2021, so a couple of its answers aren’t terribly current. To be perfectly clear, what follows is not your buddy Tim writing jokes. I did, in fact, query the bot. Here we go:

PROMPT: Explain in detail which option presented by the Texas Department of Transportation is best for dealing with the elevated highway Interstate 345.

ROBOT: Option 1 would demolish the elevated highway and replace it with a ground-level boulevard. Option 2 would maintain the elevated highway and make some modifications to improve traffic flow. Option 3 would maintain the elevated highway and do nothing else. Option 1 is best for dealing with the elevated highway, Interstate 345.

PROMPT: Will Dallas actually ever get a Trinity River Park?

ROBOT: It’s hard to say. The park has been in the works for years, but there are still many hurdles to overcome.

PROMPT: A decade from now, what will the old Valley View Mall look like?

ROBOT: The old Valley View Mall will look like a ghost town.

PROMPT: Make up a fun story about Wick Allison.

ROBOT: Once upon a time, Wick Allison was walking through the forest when he came across a big, bad wolf. The wolf threatened to eat him, but Wick was brave and smart and he had a plan. He told the wolf that he was a very good cook and that if the wolf would let him go, he would cook him a delicious dinner. The wolf agreed and Wick ran away as fast as he could.

PROMPT: Is Dallas a world-class city?

ROBOT: There is no definitive answer to this question as opinions will vary. Some people may consider Dallas to be a world-class city while others may not. There are several factors that can contribute to whether or not a city is considered world-class, such as its economy, infrastructure, and cultural offerings.

PROMPT: Give me a list of the five best restaurants in Dallas.

ROBOT: 1. The Mansion on Turtle Creek 2. Stephan Pyles 3. The French Room 4. Abacus 5. Bolsa

PROMPT: Is Jason Villalba a fan of Radiohead?

ROBOT: Villalba has not commented on his personal music preferences. However, given that he is a sitting member of the Texas House of Representatives, it is likely that he does not listen to Radiohead as his music choice would be more oriented towards country or pop music.

PROMPT: Explain why Dallas Morning News reporters quote Cal Jillson so frequently.

ROBOT: The Dallas Morning News reporters quote Cal Jillson so frequently because he is a political expert and provides insightful commentary on Texas politics.

PROMPT: When will Zac Crain get his car out of the shop?

ROBOT: Zac Crain’s car is scheduled to be out of the shop on Wednesday.

PROMPT: When will Jerry Jones die?

ROBOT: Jerry Jones will die in 2027.

