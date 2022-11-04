Two Really Good Reasons to Vote Early Today

Today is the last day you can vote early in the Texas midterm elections, and so far, 336,270 have cast ballots in Dallas County. That is about 24 percent of the county’s 1,424,971 registered voters, not counting mail-in ballots. The 2022 turnout is down from 2018, when 493,931 voters—38 percent—cast ballots early.

Today the polls will be open until 9 p.m., but given the severe weather forecast for the area this afternoon and evening, if you intend to vote early, it might be a good idea to do it at lunch.

Knowing that today is the last day of early voting is also important for the people who moved from one county to another and realized they haven’t changed their addresses and their voter registration to reflect that move. Those folks can still vote in this election.

In Texas, those registered voters can request a limited ballot—but here’s the catch: You have to do it today, and you’ll need to go to the elections department or main voting location for your county to do it. (In Dallas County, that would be 1520 Round Table Drive.) A limited ballot won’t be a complete ballot, but it will allow a voter in this predicament to vote in statewide races, as well as any district races that your new county and your old county share.

To use a limited ballot, you need to be eligible to vote in your previous county of residence, be registered to vote in that other county, and have applied to change your registration to the new county on or before November 8—Election Day.

You will need to complete an application for a limited ballot, and verify your new address. You’ll still need to show the appropriate ID, too.

Thanks to a less-than-seamless voter registration process in Texas, you can fill out a voter registration application online, but you still have to print it out and mail it to your county elections office, or go there in person, 30 days before the election.

State Rep. Erin Zwiener, who represents Hays and Blanco Counties, said this week that she’ll be filing bills in the next legislative session to provide a mechanism for online registration and to allow voters to change their address and vote right up to Election Day, with a full ballot. She says the two-step process to register and make address changes is confusing and amounts to voter suppression.

“Today I spoke to students who tried to update their address at the TX Secretary of State website only to realize they had to mail a form at the last minute,” she tweeted this week. “I’ve spent about half my day talking Texas State students through how to cast a limited ballot. It’s a confusing process that would be mostly unnecessary if we had online voter registration or completely unneeded if we had same-day voter registration.”

