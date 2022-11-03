The National Weather Service Predicts Severe Weather Friday. Here’s What You Need to Know.

If you’ve procrastinated on taking those Halloween inflatables down, please note: There’s a better-than-good chance Mother Nature is going to do that for you because, according to the National Weather Service, severe storms are likely for North Texas Friday. Tornadoes and hail are possible.

Shortly after noon, the agency’s Norman storm prediction center issued a convective outlook report that indicates that an enhanced risk of several thunderstorms Friday for much of the region that includes North Texas.

“Several tornadoes are possible over Texas with damaging winds spreading into Arkansas and Louisiana overnight,” the report says. “A strong tornado or two may occur from late afternoon into early evening.”

The agency’s Fort Worth office says that the system will likely bring storms Friday afternoon and evening, with the highest threat of severe storms happening along and east of the I-35 corridor.

The timing of the storms has caused many school districts to move games around to avoid the weather, with some opting to pack them all in today. Dallas ISD said it would play games in the rain Friday but would pause or delay games if there is lightning. (The University Interscholastic League rules require that play be suspended for at least 30 minutes if thunder is heard within 30 seconds of a visible lightning strike or a cloud-to-ground lightning bolt is seen.)

The district said the move was because UIL rules require that the results of this week’s games be certified by the end of the day Saturday so that it can determine playoff brackets. We reached out to the UIL to see if it had an inclement weather policy for this instance but have not received a reply.

The NWS also predicts that there could be some locally heavy rainfall. While there is no flood watch issued at the moment (and the agency only predicts an inch or two of rain), it’s good to remember from August 22 that some pockets of Dallas will flood if a substantial amount of rain falls rapidly, and then plan to avoid some of those areas. (You can also get an idea of what areas are flooding here.)

Storms can also mean power outages, so keep your devices charged. (It also might be worth waiting to do that Friday evening grocery run). You can report a power outage to your electricity provider, which will provide updates on when it is expected to be restored. After the massive power failure that accompanied Winter Storm Uri, the Erickson household purchased a portable power station that allows us to keep phones charged, run a coffee maker, and even a hot plate in a pinch. Earlier this year, D Home created a guide for long-term preparations for disasters as well.

