Leading Off (11/9/22)

Top Dallas County Democrats Keep Their Seats. Let’s start local, where there weren’t really any surprises. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins coasted to a nearly 63 percent victory over challenger Lauren Davis. District Attorney John Creuzot won by nearly 20 points over challenger Faith Johnson. Andrew Sommerman snuck by incumbent J.J. Koch for county commissioner, which means the whole court is now Democrats. (Elba Garcia ran unopposed.) And Prop A, the $1.5 billion bond deal funded by a 2 percent hike in the hotel tax, earned just about 70 percent of the vote. That money will pay for a new $1.2 billion convention center and the rest of that money will cover the cost of rehabbing half a dozen buildings at Fair Park.

Republicans Win Every Statewide Seat. Another year, another kick in the jeans for Texas Democrats. Gov. Greg Abbott beat Beto O’Rourke by 11 points, which was just two percentage points shy of his victory over Lupe Valdez in 2018. The race for attorney general was considered competitive but really wasn’t; incumbent Ken Paxton, who is still facing indictment for securities fraud, defeated Rochelle Garza with about 54 percent of the vote. Likewise, the race for lieutenant governor was never close; Dan Patrick beat Mike Collier, who tried to appeal to Republicans in his messaging, by a total of 11 percentage points. The grid failure didn’t sink incumbent Wayne Christian for railroad commissioner, who beat Luke Warford 56 percent to 40. Glenn Hegar won comptroller with 56 percent of the vote over Janet Dudding and Sid Miller’s life-size cardboard cut-out will again welcome you to the Go Texan pavilion at next year’s State Fair following his easy win as agriculture commissioner.

Other Races To Know. Jasmine Crockett succeeds Eddie Bernice Johnson in the U.S. House. Republican Beth Van Duyne and Democrat Colin Allred are both going back to D.C. Lance Gooden won his redrawn U.S. House District 5. In the statehouse, Morgan Meyer easily withstood a challenge from Democrat Elizabeth Ginsberg in a district that stretches from downtown up through Preston Hollow. Democrat John Bryant defeated challenger Sarah Lamb for Texas House District 114, which stretches from White Rock through northwest Dallas with 635 as the boundary. (That one stays Democrat after state Rep. John Turner declined to run again after flipping the seat in 2018.) Most of the other relevant races included incumbents running unopposed. Here are the full results from the Texas Tribune.

