Leading Off (11/8/22)

Cloudy today, with a high of 80 and chances of democracy
Minor Stuff. A hippo was born at the Dallas Zoo; the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review Amber Guyger’s murder conviction; and Visit Dallas says Dallas visitors spent $4.4 billion last year and are projected to spend $5.63 billion this year, which would match pre-pandemic spending.

Big Stuff. Today is Election Day. The polls close at 7 p.m. Please exercise your right to vote. There are no NBA games today, so you can’t use that as an excuse. The weather is going to be good (if a bit warm). Get out there and make your voice heard.

Jerry Stuff. The Morning News dropped a story about Jerry Jones giving huge last-minute donations to statewide GOP candidates. He gave $900,000 combined to Abbott, Paxton, and Patrick; he’d earlier given $500,000 to Abbott. I’m going to do what two people have done to me this election cycle: use the Reach app to encourage Jones to back up his political donations by casting a ballot. I see that Jerry didn’t vote in the 2016 presidential election. Nor did he vote in the last midterm. And he hasn’t yet voted in this election.

Dear Jerry Jones Jr.: I see that you have voted in this election. Good job! Please encourage your dad to get out there and so the same.

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

